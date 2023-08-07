Usher’s latest song shows mature side of R&B

The current state of R&B has been questioned over the past year, as many have wondered if the genre has taken a step back. From the old sounds of singing about love to the new age of promoting toxicity in relationships, R&B has changed over the years.

Usher, who has been a part of the old and new school of R&B, is offering a new perspective that you don’t hear much in music nowadays, which is maturity.

On Aug. 4, Usher released his new single “Good Good” featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker. The song offers a perspective of a relationship not working out, but the two parties have no ill will toward each other.

“I hate that we didn’t make it to forever, probably ain’t getting back together. But that don’t mean that I can’t wish you better. We ain’t good good, but we still good,” Usher sings in the song.

During a recent interview, Usher shared his view of the song.

“It organically came out of my mouth within the relationships that I’ve had in the past,” Usher said. “I’ve had bad [relationships], and now I’m trying not to have as many bad ones.”

This song may not start the trend of mature R&B, but it stands out from the recent music that’s been made.