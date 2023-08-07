An Atlanta woman is taking legal action after being attacked nearly a year ago by three employees at a Popeyes drive-through on Cleveland Avenue.

Denetra Dawson claims in her lawsuit that in September 2022 she placed an order at the drive-throgh and once she realized they got her order wrong, she asked them to correct it. Dawson’s attorneys said she waited at the window for her order, and three employees, including a manager, allegedly walked out and attacked Dawson inside her car, ripping her hair out when she wouldn’t move out of the drive-through line.

“One of the employees physically opens up her passenger side car door, enters her vehicle, jumps into her car, and begins to attack her,” Mawuli Davis, one of the attorneys on the case said.

Dawson says the only way she could get them to stop was by pulling out a gun, and after the incident, she called the police.

Two people, Tenice Taylor and a minor, were charged with battery, and a third person, identified as Tenister Evans, was charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer. Dawson is suing the people who allegedly attacked her and the company that owns the restaurant.

Davis alleged that the restaurant’s manager had a criminal past that involved violent acts and that Popeyes showed negligence by hiring the individual and not conducting proper background checks.