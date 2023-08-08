Baseball star Tim Anderson responds to online jokes after being knocked out

Major League Baseball suspends both combatants
Baseball star Tim Anderson responds to online jokes after being knocked out
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Keeton Gale)

Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson sounded off on social media about how he felt after the internet made fun of him for getting knocked out during a game on Aug. 4 against the Cleveland Guardians.

Guardians third baseman José Ramírez slid into second base as Anderson towered over him. Ramírez got up and pointed his finger in Anderson’s face. Anderson then squared up and the two started throwing punches. In the midst of the fistfight, Ramírez caught Anderson with a right hook, knocking him out.


On Aug. 7, Major League Baseball announced Anderson received a six-game suspension and Ramírez was suspended for three games.

After the fight, came the memes and jokes.


Anderson then responded to all of the comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Aug. 6.

“You know all this all happening for a reason …”Anderson posted. “We staying focused with this s—…we ain’t never tripping … this s— bigger!! We gone catch up with em later … keep kicking on me while I’m down .. alotta [m———] been switching up, too … #fakes—, and who the f— gave loser’s opinions. Y’all got me f—– up fr fr .. hope you picking up what I’m putting down, too … The Picture Bigger.”

Anderson’s profile picture is of the late Chicago rapper King Von.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles