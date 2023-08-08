Ciara expecting baby No. 4 (video)

Ciara and her NFL husband Russell Wilson are leveling up. Again.

The entertainment power couple announced that they are expecting their third child together. This will also be Ciara’s fourth overall.

The “Level Up” singer told her 35 million Instagram followers of their upcoming newborn. In the video, Ciara is adjacent to a swimming pool while silhouetted against floor-to-ceiling windows as she strikes several poses that punctuate her growing baby bump.

The 37-year-old songstress is audaciously playing the “How We Roll” collaborative with lightning-rod singer Chris Brown that brought her a considerable amount of backlash from some fans.

The Denver Broncos quarterback and songstress are already parents to Sienna Princess Wilson, 6, and son Win Harrison Wilson, 3. Ciara is also the mother of Future Zahir Wilburn, 9, with ex-boyfriend Future.



Fans of the couple should have known that a newborn was in the offing after Ciara guest hosted the “Ellen Degeneres Show” in March of 2022. One of her guests was her husband, who boldly asked his wife, “Can we have more babies?”

After busting out in laughter, Ciara quickly responded by saying: “We definitely can. I’m down to do it again with you.”