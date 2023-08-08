Fans want Iggy Azalea deported for supporting Tory Lanez

The Australian femcee is taking some heat for crafting a letter about Tory Lanez
Fans want Iggy Azalea deported for supporting Tory Lanez
Rapper Iggy Azalea at Jewel Nightclub in Las Vegas (Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press/Splash News)

The judge in the explosive Tory Lanez felony shooting trial revealed that Australian rapper Iggy Azalea submitted a letter that requested he impose a sentence “that is transformational and not life-destroying,” Billboard magazine reports. 

Azalea, 33, who was born in Sydney under the name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, was among the 70 supporters who submitted letters on behalf of the Canadian-born music producer. He is staring at a lengthy sentence of up to 13 years in prison for the shooting that injured Megan Thee Stallion in the summer of 2020.


There have been unsubstantiated rumors for years that Azalea and Lanez were engaged in sexual relations. But Azalea made it unequivocally clear that she does not, and has not, supported Lanez.

Fans want Iggy Azalea deported for supporting Tory Lanez

The tweet was deleted not long after it was posted on her official fan page after Twitter savagely rebuked her.


Fans want Iggy Azalea deported for supporting Tory Lanez

Fans want Iggy Azalea deported for supporting Tory Lanez

Defense attorneys are asking for no prison time for the crimes Lanez is convicted of and requesting probation and entry into a drug rehabilitation program instead

Conversely, prosecutors want 13 years for Lanez and stated to the judge that anything less than that would “endanger public safety,” and “not be in the interest of justice,” according to Billboard.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles