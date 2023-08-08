Fans want Iggy Azalea deported for supporting Tory Lanez

The judge in the explosive Tory Lanez felony shooting trial revealed that Australian rapper Iggy Azalea submitted a letter that requested he impose a sentence “that is transformational and not life-destroying,” Billboard magazine reports.

Azalea, 33, who was born in Sydney under the name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, was among the 70 supporters who submitted letters on behalf of the Canadian-born music producer. He is staring at a lengthy sentence of up to 13 years in prison for the shooting that injured Megan Thee Stallion in the summer of 2020.

There have been unsubstantiated rumors for years that Azalea and Lanez were engaged in sexual relations. But Azalea made it unequivocally clear that she does not, and has not, supported Lanez.

The tweet was deleted not long after it was posted on her official fan page after Twitter savagely rebuked her.

She’s a terrible human with terrible judgment and her career will stay in the gutter 💙 https://t.co/eJ90smE4zz — Sybille Colombe (@SybilleColombe) August 7, 2023

Iggy has bold audacity. I hope she is singing at karaoke bars for the rest of her days. Also revoke her work visa @StateDept https://t.co/hl3UF7ZacF — Dear Ashley… (@asj519) August 7, 2023

she writing letters to tory lanez instead of to the court asking for that bisexual vampire she calls a baby daddy to be present in his child’s life and that’s exactly her problem https://t.co/EjnSjw5taR — natty’s girlfriend 🎀 (@d0lliedreams) August 7, 2023

Defense attorneys are asking for no prison time for the crimes Lanez is convicted of and requesting probation and entry into a drug rehabilitation program instead

Conversely, prosecutors want 13 years for Lanez and stated to the judge that anything less than that would “endanger public safety,” and “not be in the interest of justice,” according to Billboard.