Katonja Webb-Walker shares valuable lessons for leaders

Katonja Webb-Walker serves as the president of Kennedy-King College, bringing a dynamic blend of educational leadership and social impact to the forefront. With a distinguished career marked by innovation and inclusivity, Walker has redefined the role of a college president. The first-generation college graduate earned a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Harvard University and a Master’s in Education Policy, Planning, and Administration from Boston University before completing her doctorate at Northeastern.

Webb-Walker advocates for her community with a vision based on equitable and affordable education for all. Webb-Walker is committed to fostering an environment where students have equal access to opportunities. Her initiatives revitalize the campus and promote collaborative spaces that nurture creativity and critical thinking. Beyond academia, Webb-Walker’s influence extends into community empowerment. She’s a driving force behind partnerships connecting the college with local businesses, non-profit organizations, and community leaders, fostering a symbiotic relationship that benefits students and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Walker’s leadership transcends traditional boundaries as she continues to advocate for holistic education that addresses academic growth and personal and professional development. Her passion for leveraging education as a catalyst for societal transformation has made her a beacon of progress, earning her recognition as an innovator, educator, and advocate dedicated to shaping a brighter future for all. Rolling out spoke with Webb-Walker about her leadership style, her impact, and what is most fulfilling about her role.

Please describe your leadership style.

I am a highly collaborative leader. I believe this is for the good of the institution as a whole, as we have a talented team whose voices need to be considered and elevated. I also find that inclusive, shared governance makes things run smoothly in the long run; it’s easier to do things as a collective from the outset rather than later scramble to respond to or fix missteps because multiple viewpoints were not considered.

Why are Chicago City Colleges a good choice for an advanced education?

You could not find a better value proposition than the City Colleges of Chicago. Whether students are seeking to transfer to four-year colleges or to earn skills and certifications to enter directly into the workforce at family-sustaining wages, we are the place to do that at low cost. Student loan debt is at an all-time high and prohibits many of our people from building generational wealth. Our alumni do not have to bear that burden.

What is the most valuable lesson you have learned about leadership in your current position?

That while you need to be visible and accessible, you also need to carve out protected time to get “the work” done. As a leader, I also need to make sure that I am helping my team to protect their time as well. We often find ourselves wanting to be so available to requests for meetings that we end up taking our jobs home with us, which is a recipe for burnout.

Describe the impact you wish to make in your current position and why?

We all know that there are achievement gaps in terms of college enrollment and completion of our Black males. This is a population that I wish to engage and impact in very significant ways here at Kennedy-King College. We are committed to providing academic, financial, socioemotional, and co-curricular supports for all of our students but, particularly, this most disenfranchised group.

What three skills are critical for the future executive you hire for your organization?

A collaborative spirit, a logical orientation, and an innovative inclination. Note that these are not so much skills as they are character traits. I believe in the importance of a growth mindset: skills can be learned but there needs to be a willingness on the part of leaders to develop talent and on the part of aspiring executives to be receptive to development opportunities.

What is the most fulfilling part of your position?

Watching my students cross the stage at graduation. I have never been able to make it through a commencement ceremony without doing a full-on red-eye, mascara-ruining cry. Many of our students go to school while holding down jobs, raising kids, and managing “life.” Seeing the joy on their faces and the faces of their family members is incomparable.

Finish this sentence: The best way to recruit great talent is …

To treat people well. Attracting good talent is often done via our own and our colleagues’ networks. I’ve seen people turn down incredible positions because their prospective manager has a reputation of being impossibly difficult to work with. Good people want to work for good leaders.