Mondaii calls himself hip-hop’s new unicorn

Defying gender norms and deconstructing barriers of toxic masculinity in hip-hop, Mondaii arrived on the music scene with a hip-hop, punk, and House style. The experienced songwriter wants to plant himself in the current LGBT musical renaissance with his uptempo single “Back N Forth.”

Fueled by his passion for developing various sounds and patterns to create timeless music, Mondaii wants his listeners to feel free of boundaries and individuals that try to typecast their life stories.

How was it creating your single “Back N Forth”?

Being behind the scenes writing for so many people, you have to you know, take on the characterizations and emotions of what they’re feeling. Usually, I’m writing R&B songs, cool songs, uplifting songs, but I listen to the radio all the time. And I hear so many people and lyricists popping their stuff. Rap is a competitive sport and if you meet me in person, I’m the nicest. I really don’t really like confrontation and I’m pretty peaceful. I’m not going to go back and forth. I’m going to always take the high road, but for once, I wanted to pop my stuff on a song. I hear things that people say sometimes, and I just choose to take the high road so I was like, “What if I just got my get back one time?”

What message do you want to give your listeners when they hear your music?

All my life, I felt like I always had to get permission to be who I was. I felt like I would do something that I really wanted to do, and I’d be like, “Is this okay? Can I do that?” I had never been myself, like, and I would always water down and sugarcoat myself to fit into society’s norms. At this present moment in my life, I don’t want to do that. I’m only human, and I’m going to make mistakes. I’m going to say things that aren’t always politically correct, but that’s part of me being human and being 100% authentically myself. I remember when I won the Music Maker grant, Mr. Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis said they picked me because I was unique, and that spoke volumes to me because the things that I used to try to hide about myself or was insecure about, oftentimes, those are the things that make us unique. I’m embracing everything … flaws and all.