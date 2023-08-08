Romeo Miller partnered with former Tesla engineer, Richard Patterson, to establish Trion and Shango. The collaboration is set to be a tech venture focused on sustainability and innovation.

The company will focus on developing cutting-edge technology for electric and automotive homes in multiple industries.

Recently securing $10 billion in funding, the company is projected to create a greener environment for future generations.

Miller shared the news on Instagram.

“Years ago, I met a man named Richard Patterson. A man with one of the highest IQs, but dressed and talked like me. A man who revolutionized the automotive world, and also one of only four automotive engineers in the world that can build a car from vehicle schematics to finished production. Richard Patterson is the genius and innovator they didn’t want you to know about, and I’m here to change that!” Miller commented.

Patterson also shared their efforts in a news release.

“The inclusion of Romeo Miller in this venture underscores our shared values and determination to effect real change in the tech and automotive landscape. With our combined efforts, we are confident in our ability to push boundaries, shape the future, and lead the way towards a greener and more sustainable world,” Patterson said.

As a former rapper and entertainer, Miller has fully embraced life as an entrepreneur and businessman.

The Black tech community looks forward to seeing how everything unfolds and what this means for the future.