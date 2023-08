The Stephen Curry: Underrated documentary shares the amazing story of the basketball great’s journey from being a relatively unknown to becoming a nationally recognized champion. Tobe Nwigwe’s “Lil Fish Big Pond” is not only the feature song for the film, but it is also a musical tribute to persistence and perseverance. Nwige shared insights on the documentary and how it affected his personal life. Stephen Curry: Underatted is now playing on AppleTV+.