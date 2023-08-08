Eating breakfast early may reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Eating earlier in the day has been linked to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, a recent study shows.

A June 2023 published study from the International Journal of Epidemiology revealed making time for breakfast and eating it earlier in the morning might include health benefits. The study showed those who routinely ate before 8 a.m. were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes than those who ate breakfast after 9 a.m.

The study participants who ate dinner after 9 or 10 p.m., also showed a higher chance of having type 2 diabetes than those who ate dinner earlier in the day.

If the link between the disease and eating patterns can be confirmed through more research, it could save a host of people coming up in the next generation, Anna Palmomar-Cros, PhD, told Health. According to a 2021 study by The Lancet, 1.3 billion people are expected to have diabetes by 2050.

Palmomar-Cros also told the outlet the popular intermittent fasting strategy could be harmful to those looking to avoid type 2 diabetes. A study from the National Library of Medicine revealed people who eat a daily breakfast are less likely to develop symptoms like high blood pressure and high blood sugar.

Recommended foods include vegetables like peppers, broccoli, mushrooms, fruit, protein, and whole grains like quinoa. Sweetened beverages, highly-processed foods, and trans fats are the foods described to stay away from, according to Palmomar-Cros.

“If you’re struggling with eating breakfast, something is better than nothing,” Mia Zhu, MPH, told Health. “Don’t think of it as a first meal of the day, but maybe a snack. Grab a piece of fruit and some nuts, a string cheese, or even just a yogurt as you go out the door.”