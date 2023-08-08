Ugly God wants to share his side of story after killing allegations surface

Ugly God is ready to tell his side of the story. The rapper, whose allegations of killing his best friend’s father over the summer surfaced after a family member of the victim who posted about the fatal encounter, addressed the situation on social media in now-deleted posts.

On Aug. 7, Ugly God made a pair of posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the allegations.

“SOMEBODY GET ME IN TOUCH WITH @gilliedakid @Wallo267 @mworthofgame if y’all want the FACTS,” the rapper posted, referring to Gillie Da Kid and Wallo’s popular “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast.

Below the post, he included a TikTok clip of one the victim’s family member explaining that Ugly God was released shortly after the fatal encounter by citing self-defense.

According to the local news reports in Gulfport, Mississippi, on June 29, 51-year-old Renaldo Delavallade was shot to death in his vehicle. According to a relative of Delavallade, there was an argument of some sort that took place at the house Delavallade and Ugly God’s mother lived in. The relative said Delavallade was attempting to drive away from the tense environment when Ugly God, whose name is Royce Cornell Davison-Rodriguez, shot him four times. The relative also claimed Ugly God is free because his uncle is a judge in the city.