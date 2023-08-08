Usher has been on top of the world this summer, after releasing a new song and performing at his Las Vegas residency almost every week. However, he got himself into some drama after Keke Palmer attended one of the shows and he serenaded her.

Palmer was dating Darius Jackson at the time, and he called her out on Twitter saying “It’s the outfit tho … you a mom.” Their relationship status now is unknown.

Jackson later went in-depth, writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

For the first time, Usher recently shared his opinion on the incident during an interview with PEOPLE.

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas,” Usher said. “And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song.”

Usher says ultimately he just wants to have a good time during his performances.

“Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to,” Usher said. “But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”