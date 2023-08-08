Usher recently opened up to VIBE Magazine about one of the hardest things he’s ever had to encounter.

During the interview, the legendary singer opened up about fatherhood, his famous Las Vegas residency, and a life changing lesson.

Surprisingly, he shared that one of the hardest things he has had to come to terms with was being single.

“I think the hardest thing that I’ve ever had to was be single because I don’t like to be alone. The idea of creating life with someone is what I would like to do, maybe because I didn’t have or didn’t see that. And I get to remedy that idea by having an incredible partnership. I can then have the thing that I ultimately wanted to see. You know what I’m saying?” Usher said.

Usher’s two most public relationships were with TLC’s Rozonda “Chili” Thomas back in the early 2000s, and Tameka Foster who he was married to between 2005-2009.

From this marriage, he welcomed two children Cinco and Naviyd.

After that, he also had a long relationship with his former manager Grace Harry and now is with record exec Jennifer Goicoechea with whom he shares two children, Sovereign Bo, and Sire Castrello.

The Confessions singer appears to be a lover boy as well as a proud dad.