Television host and comedian Wayne Brady is opening up about his sexuality.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Brady shared that he is now being identified as pansexual.

“I came to [believe I am] pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or nonbinary,” Brady said. “Being able to be attracted across the board. And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place.”

Brady says that Robin Williams’ death in 2014 was the moment that impacted him and helped him on his path of self-discovery.

“After Robin’s death, I got involved in certain groups, like Glenn Close’s group, ‘Bring Change to Mind,’ being very vocal about mental health,” Brady said. “Once I opened that door to myself though, I had to start learning about myself, and I had to start owning up to things that maybe I’d either repressed, suppressed, or just didn’t wanna deal with.”

Through Williams’ self-discovery, he said that he has been attracted to men, but never dated a man.

“I’ve also been attracted to certain men in my life, but I’ve always pushed that aside because of how I was raised, and because I live in today’s world, and it’s scary as s—,” Brady said.

“So, what does it mean if I feel something? I don’t think I’m gay, but what if I feel something for another [man] … That’s still gay,” Brady said. “I was already bullied about a bunch of other s—. I didn’t wanna add a top hat on top of that suit.”