Why 50 Cent dropped the bulletproof vest from his wardrobe

Early in his career, the rapper always wore a bulletproof vest
50 Cent (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Besides being known for lyrical talent and music, 50 Cent is also known for a specific style sense. The Queens, New York, rapper made the bulletproof vest his signature attire during the early part of his career, wearing it during performances, music videos, or outside on a random day. Fifty t also had a video game called “50 Cent: Bulletproof,” where his character always wore a vest.

Eventually, 50 Cent stopped wearing the vest, and in an interview with Men’s Health on Aug. 1, he was asked why he made the decision.


“I don’t have a specific timeline for that. You know what happened? I got other things,” 50 Cent said. “I had gotten vehicles, like full-blown level 6. The same stuff Obama is riding around in.”

Fifty acknowledged that the look was his trademark, but at some point during his career, he decided to stop wearing it as often.


“It didn’t make sense to have to wear it every day because it was like in between that one space that I was going into the building and coming out of the building,” 50 Cent said. “So, I started to wear it less but this is almost like my hallmark. In the beginning of my career, I was seen more often with it than without it.”

