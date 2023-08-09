DJ Akademiks flames Erykah Badu during profane tirade (video)

DJ Akademiks went volcanic on R&B royalty Erykah Badu during a profanity-laced tirade regarding an ego-crushing slight the singer slammed him with several years ago.

The Jamaican-born podcaster and live-streamer, whose birth name is Livingston Allen, was raging during a Rumble stream in the aftermath of Tory Lanez trial where he was slapped with a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The judge publicly revealed that Akademiks had gotten hold of some privileged information leaked by Lanez’s camp.

Not long afterward, Akademiks got triggered into a temper explosion when he saw a tweet where a fan asked Badu to work “her magic” on Akademiks. Some fans actually believe Badu possesses some mystical powers by which she places curses on certain people.

Akademiks still vividly recalls the time Badu likened him to the mouse from the classic cartoon “Tom & Jerry” during her interview on Complex‘s “Everyday Struggle” in 2017.

“Erykah Badu, let me tell you this: you keep my name out your mouth too,” Akademiks began. “Listen, that little ‘Everyday Struggle’ s—, that was another era, my n—-. I’m down to violate all you n—as these days. F— what y’all got going on. You don’t mention my name, please. I don’t f— with you neither.”

Akademiks, 32, who also goes by his stage moniker lil Ak, continued raging: “I never f—-ed with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. B—-, I don’t f— with you after that. N—-, wassup now? What we finna do? B—-, you an old a– h–, just keep getting f—ed by all these young n—as.”

Akademiks then asked: “How many rappers done ran through you?” He was referring to Badu’s past relationships that produced children with the likes of André 3000, Common, Jay Electronica and The D.O.C.

Finally, Akademiks mentioned that Badu tried to have sexual relations with the late young rapper XXXTentacion.

“You was trying to f— with and suck up [to] XXXTentacion,” he continued to rail on Badu.

And this was just the beginning. Listen to the rest of the rant below: