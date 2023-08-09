Actress Elise Neal best known for her breakout roles in Rosewood, Money Talks, and Scream 2. She’s also starred in movies such as Mission to Mars, Hustle & Flow and Logan.

At the 2023 BET Awards, Neal talked about about her recent role on BET Plus, “Black Hamptons.”

Rolling out caught up with her to discuss the other projects she has on the way.

In regard to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, who’s on your playlist right now?

Still Dr. Dre, Busta Rhymes, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Kim. All of those great people from back then.

What’s the inspiration for your makeup?

My inspiration is whatever the look is. I felt like this look was a summer vibe and I asked him to do a little bit of blue under my eye to pop the eyes. It will probably last longer than the rest of my makeup.

What’s next for you?

The “Black Hamptons” here on BET Plus, we did a movie called Christmas Angel with DaniLeigh and Skyh Black. That’s coming for the holidays, and I’m starting my own production company in my hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. We’re looking for content right now.