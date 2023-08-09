Kanye West’s body odor is turning off his ‘wife,’ Bianca

Ye West’s notorious peculiarities, which include eschewing daily showers and bypassing deodorant, have long created the nose-curling body odor since the days of his now-defunct marriage to Kim Kardashian.

This idiosyncrasy is reportedly becoming very problematic for his “wife,” Bianca Censori, whom he married in January 2023. Reportedly, the marriage is not legally binding.

West, 46, is reportedly radiating a “serious stench” because of his neglectful hygiene and his propensity to wear multiple layers of dark, thick clothing in the middle of the scorching summer.

“He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking,” RadarOnline reports an insider indicating. “But it’s also to cover him having gained a little weight.”

This equation is not working for the College Dropout rapper’s wife.

“It’s a serious stench when the layers come off and he’s dripping in sweat head to toe — especially as he’s not big on showering — and poor Bianca’s nostrils are on the receiving end,” according to the insider.



The topic of West’s aroma has been broached before. During his seven-year marriage to Kardashian, reports occasionally popped up about this.

“Kim got used to the smell — but only after years of torture,” RadarOnline reports.

After the West-Kardashian divorce in 2021, Ye moved on with Censori. His predilection for venturing out barefoot was captured by paparazzi when West and Censori sojourned in Paris recently.