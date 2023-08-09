Why 2023 Made in America festival, set to headline SZA and Lizzo, was canceled

The 2023 Made In America festival has been canceled.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made in America festival will no longer be taking place,” an official statement from the festival read. “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.

“Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concertgoers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience. We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024. All ticket holders will be refunded at the original point of purchase.”

This year’s lineup, scheduled for Sept. 2-3, included a joint set from Mase and Cam’Ron, Flau’jae Johnson, Eem Triplin, Tiacorine, Coco Jones, Lola Brooke, Doechii, Lil Yachty, Latto, Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Tems, Miguel with SZA and Lizzo as the headliners.

The festival launched by Jay-Z debuted in 2012. Tyler, The Creator, Bad Bunny and Burna Boy were the headliners in 2022.

The festival features many booths and vendors and local and national organizations like the Shawn Carter Foundation, which provides college scholarships, study abroad opportunities, wealth-building programs and more for underserved youth and families from disenfranchised communities.