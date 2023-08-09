Rasheeda Frost teaches entrepreneurs to be bosses in new series

Rasheeda Frost is a multifaceted entrepreneur and talented musician from MTV’s “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta.” Frost is taking over the business world as the owner of Poiz Cosmetics, Frost Bistro & Bar, and Pressed boutiques in Atlanta and Houston. Most recently, Frost is starring in Philo’s first-ever original series, “Boss Moves with Rasheeda,” in which she tackles new entrepreneurial ventures in her growing business empire.

“Boss Moves with Rasheeda” gives a never-before-seen inside look at how she runs her growing empire as she balances her music career, restaurant, boutiques, cosmetic line, and social life.

Frost spoke with rolling out about season two of the show and tips for aspiring entrepreneurs.

What are some things entrepreneurs can learn in this series?

This season we have a couple of females that we mentor who have businesses that have either fallen under or they had to decide to shut them down. We’re giving them plans and tips and finances to come back and give them that extra little boost. Sometimes it just takes someone to sit, listen and help you cipher through different things to help you get back into the game, and that’s something that we really love. With these businesses, there are just a lot of solid business things that people need to know that can go into any realm of business, so I think that’s going to help a lot of different people. We love being able to do that because being an entrepreneur and starting businesses with no guidance or stepping out there doing it on our own, you learn a lot, but if you’re able to help someone not deal with the mistakes that you had to deal with, then it’s really a blessing.

What does it mean to be a boss?

You can be a boss in a lot of different realms. You can be the boss of making sure you’re getting to class on time or if you’re doing your work like you need to because if you’re in college, you don’t have a parent or somebody hovering over you and making you do it. You stand up, you be that boss, you go to class, you do your work, and you do what needs to be done. As far as business, it’s about starting with you and you leading by example. Work hard, stay focused, be diligent, be true to yourself, and make the sacrifices that it takes to really be a business owner, a boss, and step into that room. I’m a firm believer in not pointing fingers. It’s about us coming together as a team and being a leader, but also being a team player.