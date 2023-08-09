Raven-Symoné recently opened up about a traumatic experience she had with plastic surgery at the age of 18.

During the latest episode of Best Podcast Ever with co-host and spouse Miranda Maday, the That’s So Raven star admitted she had multiple surgeries after becoming one of Disney Channel’s biggest child stars.

“I had two breast reductions and lipo – something I never shared before. There was paperwork involved. My dad suggested strongly that I should get my breasts reduced. He was like, ‘So you don’t feel bad, is there anything you want?’ I was like, ‘What? Yeah, if I get lipo, will people stop calling me fat?’ So, I got a twofer,” Raven-Symoné said.

She also discussed a medical scare she had during a procedure.

“The first one that I had, I had a seizure when I woke up from the surgery. I remember waking up and seeing everything. I was like, nah. I started to have this dry mouth and couldn’t breathe, and then [when I woke up] they were like, ‘You had a seizure,'” Raven-Symoné said, further sharing how the experience left her traumatized.

“It was just a mess, being that young, and the pain of it all, honey. I disassociated, so the recovery was a little painful. I had scars, I still have scar tissue to this day. I gained weight after and had to go back for a quick little bit more out because they were still too big,” Raven-Symoné continued.