Rihanna breastfeeds son in new Savage x Fenty bra campaign (photos)

Creativity is literally flowing from Rihanna as she markets her new, innovative bra line for Savage x Fenty.

In her latest campaign, the Barbadian-born billionaire and former beauty queen showcased a bralette from her maternity line.

Instead of using a model, Rihanna breastfed her own son – showing off the bralette’s removable clasp that enables mothers to breastfeed babies without having to remove the bra.

In the post for Savage x Fenty’s five-million Instagram followers, Bad Girl Ri Ri is flossing straight black hair that cascades past her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a few chunky metallic rings, a pair of stud earrings, and glossy coral lipstick.

Her son, whom she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky decided to name RZA after the legendary rapper from the Wu-Tang Clan, is outfitted in black boxer shorts, replete with a graphite-gray pattern bearing the Savage X Fenty logo.

“Not ur mama’s maternity bras,” the brand captioned the new campaign on IG. “Designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA 🫶🏾 #SavageXMaternity.”