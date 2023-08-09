Pinky Cole-Hayes is back at it again with her thirteenth Slutty Vegan location.

This time, she brought the plant-based burger establishment to Spelman College’s campus just in time before move-in day.

Cole-Hayes shared the news publicly on her Instagram page.

“Hey, y’all. It’s me again, Pinky Cole-Hayes, and you know we just had our fifth anniversary. So, right now I’m on Spelman College’s campus and it’s move-in day. Guess who else is moving in?” she said.

In addition to the news, Spelman College announced that its dining spaces and food options had been updated on its Instagram page.

“Just in time for the new academic year, Spelman College is excited to partner with Bon Appetit to create a new dining experience that reflects the College’s culture of excellence. The dining services program, which serves some of the nation’s notable and historic colleges and universities, is uncompromising in its mission to provide fresh, healthy, high-quality foods that are responsibly sourced. In addition, to revamped dining spaces and offerings, and the return of the Starbucks location, new retail options will be available, including Ace Sushi and Black-owned vegan restaurant Slutty Vegan,” noted the post.

With plant-based food becoming more popular, Cole-Hayes also opened a Slutty Vegan location on Georgia Tech’s campus in February of this year.