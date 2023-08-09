TDE manager argues with artist days before new album

An artist from Top Dawg Entertainment has once again aired out his grievances, with the co-president responding in real-time in this occurrence.

Reason, a West Coast rapper on the popular label, went on “BACKONFIGG” on Aug. 7 and cited his lack of consistency in releasing music as why he isn’t a bigger star within hip-hop. Label co-president Moosa called into the show to defend the executives.

“We, TDE, we take the downfall when n—– albums don’t come out,” Moosa said. “It’s never us holding out. If n—– want to drop records, n—– can drop records.”

TDE has produced acts like Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR and Doechii.

In recent years, SZA has complained about the label not allowing her to release music. Lamar released his final album under the label in 2022, his first project dropped in five years. Soul released his first album in December 2022, his first project dropped in six years. Q has not released an album since 2019.

“Reason, if you want to have a convo, let’s have a convo,” Moosa said. “[It] sounds like you don’t want to be here, d— near.”

“Naw, I never said that,” Reason said. “I said I wouldn’t do it any other way.”

Moosa then asked the hosts of the show a question.

“Can you name me 10 Reason songs right now?” he asked.

“No,” the host responded.

He asked the other host the same question, who said yes, but halted when asked to actually name them.

“[Former TDE co-president] Dave [Free] never wanted us to sign Reason,” Moosa said. “He called him a substitute teacher.”

Moosa went on to tell Reason to tell both sides of the story if he wanted to publicly throw TDE under the bus.

“Tell me if I’m lying?” Reason asked. “I said I have not been consistent enough because I haven’t been allowed to drop music. Tell me if I’m lying.”

Moosa said no one has stopped him from releasing music, and he’s arguably been the most consistent artist on the label in recent times.

“I never asked you to drop multiple EPs?” Reason responded. “I didn’t play multiple EPs? That’s what I’m saying, are we going to have a conversation or are we going viral because we can have a real conversation, Moo.”

Moosa asked how many quality records Reason has played for him, and Reason said the explanation was flawed because some of the songs from the rejected EPs are going on his upcoming album.

Moosa then pointed out how the co-hosts of “BACKONFIGG,” T Rell and SMAC, were both interviewing him, but couldn’t name many of his songs. In the heat of the argument, one of the co-hosts promoted Reason’s upcoming album.

“Hey! Porches on Friday!” the co-host yelled.

“Porches on Friday for sure, man,” Moosa said. “All love. I’m not trying to- I love Reason. I think you’re talented as f—, but when you get on [interviews] and you start pointing fingers.”