Metro Atlanta couple sues hospital, claims baby decapitated

On Aug. 9, it was reported that a Georgia couple filed a lawsuit against Southern Regional Medical Center regarding the decapitation of their baby during delivery.

Jessica Ross and Trevor Isaiah Taylor Sr., a young couple from Clayton County, Georgia, are claiming negligence and fraud in the matter.

Dr. Roderick Edmond is representing them in the legal case.

“When the womb was open, the feet came out, the body came out, and there was no head,” Dr. Edmond told Atlanta News First.

A woman in GA is suing a hospital & physician after her baby was decapitated during delivery. The mother & father say the hospital allowed them to view — not touch — their deceased child but propped him up in such a way as to conceal the decapitation. Why are black women treated… pic.twitter.com/d3PRwUg6GH — OLIVIA (@1andonlyOlivia) August 10, 2023

The lawsuit names a multitude of health professionals including the hospital, doctor, several nurses, and the entire medical group, according to the law firm Edmond & Lindsay LLP.

Atlanta News First reported that when Ross gave birth on July 9, the baby’s shoulders got stuck in the vaginal canal. The doctor allegedly performed a C-section too late and used excessive tension causing the baby’s skull, head and neck to be broken.

Unfortunately, the parents were not aware of the way the baby died until four days after delivery during an autopsy.

When the baby was delivered, the hospital refused to let them hold Trevor Isaiah Taylor Jr. and instead tightly wrapped him in a blanket with his head propped on top.

To make things worse, the couple requested a C-section much sooner than when it was performed, according to Dr. Edmond.

The complaint is asking for punitive and compensatory damages, as well as $10,000 for the burial of their son.

Social media users expressed their outrage.

It’s always been personal to me but the story of the decapitated baby during delivery is the exact reason I want to focus my career on maternal and child health. — Yas ᥫ᭡ (@yxldn) August 10, 2023

I just wanna hug the woman whose baby was decapitated during delivery. But all I can do is pray for her because that is traumatizing. 🗣️Sue them for every penny! — Kilo (@KiloNoBricks) August 10, 2023