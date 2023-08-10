Impact Network announces historic partnership with the Urban Edge Network

August 11, 2023 – (Los Angeles) – The Impact Network announces historic partnership deal with the Urban Edge Network (UEN) to bring their HBCU+ sports to air across their networks, announced today by Impact network’s EVP, Royal Jackson. Their current network’s reach is over 70% of U.S. households on every major cable and satellite provider. The Impact Network will now be the official linear network home for the UEN and its HBCU+ sports and entertainment content. Impact will have access to all the HBCU+ football, basketball, volleyball and other HBCU sports as they become available. In addition to sports, Impact will also provide adjacent HBCU programming that highlights campus life and education on HBCU’s in entertaining and engaging ways. Impact’s goal will be to educate the general public about HBCU schools and their historical significance and provide general entertainment content around HBCU campus life and student activities to help elevate HBCU schools in the public consciousness. The partnership will include both parties utilizing their platforms, audiences and each to cross promote the games and other entertainment entities.

This exciting new block of urban, cultural entertainment will air Saturday afternoons, starting September 2023 – November 2023. UEN will deliver a pre-game/post-game and full game broadcasts to the Impact Network. Currently, there are 36 HBCU’s that broadcast through HBCU+.

The deal was brokered by Dennis Ray and Jahid Mirza, of Ze3no, Impact’s ad sales partner who will coordinate all ad sales and client revenue opportunities, such as but not limited to:

On-air spots

Integrations into broadcast

Branded entertainment

Sponsorships

“I am excited about Impact Network’s partnership with UEN & HBCU+. This is a monumental opportunity to have Historically Black Colleges, Universities being presented to viewers everywhere on a Black founded and operated national tv network,” stated Bishop Wayne T. Jackson.

Impact’s EVP Jackson stated, “As a multi-generational platform, it’s an honor for Impact Network to be able to serve the African-American and HBCU communities on multiple levels from HBCU alumni to students and future recruits.”

“We are both proud and excited to have this partnership and expand HBCU+ sports to linear basic cable homes with the Impact Network. This completes our marketing 360 strategy for our new NBA G League and HBCU + partners,” stated Hardy Pelt, co-founder and chief revenue officer, Urban Edge Network.

About Impact Network:

Impact Network is an independent, 100% black founded & operated cable network, providing entertainment & lifestyle content aimed at multicultural audiences with a purpose to enrich, educate and entertain. Impact was founded in 2010 by community leaders, serial entrepreneurs & philanthropists Bishop Wayne T. Jackson and Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson. Impact is media with a mission that connects with a coalition of organizations to improve and impact lives within the underserved communities in holistic ways. Impact Network’s operations are led by Executive Vice President & GM Royal W. Jackson. The Impact Network can be found in over 70% of US Homes broadcasting via cable & satellite across the United States on Comcast-Xfinity, Frontier, Cox, Time Warner, Spectrum, Charter, Spectrum, ATT-U-verse, Verizon, Fios, Altice, DirecTV, DISH and expanding digitally.

About Bishop Wayne T. Jackson

Bishop Wayne T. Jackson a trailblazer and entrepreneur made history by launching The Impact Television Network, the world’s largest independent African-American owned and operated tv network alongside his wife Dr. Beverly Y. Jackson. With distribution in tens of millions of homes, The Impact Network provides urban family friendly entertainment, inspirational, social & cultural programming that impacts the lives of viewers in positive ways. Combining the spiritual, mental, physical, emotional, financial and social aspects of life into a total impactful viewing experience that both educates and entertains.

Bishop Jackson is no stranger to making a difference, as a faith & community leader of over 35 years and an entrepreneur, philanthropist and humanitarian; he has served his local community as a strong pillar of hope in the city Detroit, Michigan. And beyond, on a national and international scale in Africa and the Bahamian Islands. Bishop Jackson’s reach spans across various cultural spectrums including the spiritual, political, economic and social arenas.

About EVP Royal W. Jackson

Royal W. Jackson is an award-winning media entrepreneur who has been recognized for his compelling and dynamic work for many major brands. His over 20 years of expertise in creative leadership and brand positioning includes working on campaigns for Ford, Yahoo, Levi’s, Motorola, Kraft, Time Warner, and Feeding America. Jackson also serves as a prolific film & television creator and producer, who has created, produced and directed multi-platform scripted and unscripted content. Jackson is the recipient of an Addy Award for the Feeding America: Ad Council Public Awareness Campaign, as well as recipient of a media grant from the Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan-Chan Zuckerberg Initiative alongside with National Association of Black Journalists for his Covid in Color media initiative.

About Urban Edge Network (UEN)

Urban Edge Network (UEN) is a Black-owned media company that delivers diverse intelligence targeting allowing UEN and the Legends to tailor the content to each consumer’s unique interests. Their unique media consumption environments and specialized creative solutions assist brands better understand and reach diverse audiences.

About HBCU+

HBCU+ 24/7 access to Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ live men’s and women’s sporting events (football, basketball, baseball, tennis, swimming, golf, and track and field); TV shows, marching band competitions, eSports tournaments, podcasts, and more!

