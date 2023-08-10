Jalyn Hall, 16, is an Atlanta native and actor best known for his role, Dillon James, on “All American.” He was also cast as Emmett Till in the 2022 biographical film, Till. The young, bright star has also made a debut in “The Crossover,” Bruiser, and Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Aside from his acting career, he also enjoys listening to rap music from artists such as Lil Baby and J. Cole.

Hall opened up about his role in Till, and how it positively impacted himself and the culture.

Who’s on your playlist right now?

Right now, we got Lil Baby, Toosii. Who else we got, man? We got some Nardo [Wick], for sure. To end it off, I’ll probably say some J. Cole. You got to listen to the lyrics.

How did your role in Till impact you and the culture?

Oh, man. It was life-changing for me because, for one, we were helping to enact change in our community, further down the line. Also, it helped me evolve. Everybody goes through these situations where they come out and they’re enlightened almost, and I feel like this was one of those for me.

This interview was conducted on June 25, before the SAG-AFTRA strike began.