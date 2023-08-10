Kai Cenat addresses New York giveaway-turned-riot for 1st time (video)

Kai Cenat addressed his Aug. 4 giveaway-turned-riot in New York City. The popular content creator returned to Twitch on Aug. 9.

“First things first, y’all saw everything,” Cenat said. “OK. It’s on international news. Bro, this s— is crazy. OK? I’m going to go and say what I have to say real quick.”

Cenat then pulled up a statement.

“Chat, being from New York, it has literally always been, ever since I started all of this, bro, it has been my dream to give back to the community who made me who I am,” Cenat said. “Whoever has been in a big position can agree wherever you come from, you want to give back. You want to do nice things, but after Friday, I’ve come to realize not only the amount of power but influence that I have on people.”

A clip surfaced after the botched meet-up of Cenat speaking to an overwhelmed young fan and urging her to calm down.

“I’m saying that to say this: I am beyond, bro, disappointed,” Cenat said. “Beyond disappointed in anybody who became destructive that day, bro. One hundred percent, bro, that s— is not cool, bro. None of that is cool. After I’ve seen the things that I’ve seen, I’m beyond disappointed with the things that went on on Friday. And I want people to know that none of that was my intention. I had good intentions for this whole thing. Not only that, but I don’t condone any of the things that went on that day. None of that is cool. I’m seeing videos of random people getting sturdy on people’s cars, and I’m asking myself as I’m watching the videos, ‘Why?'”

Cenat then offered a disclaimer about his fan base.

“I’ve seen a lot of things with the news, with the media that’s just discovering me, I want y’all to know none of that is how I wanted any of this to go,” he said. “I had straight good intentions, and I didn’t think that it was going to be what it was. That s— is crazy, you feel what I’m saying?”

Other members of AMP’s collective, a content creator group Cenat is a part of, gave variations of their side of the story as well. Agent 00, who was also arrested, remained fairly tight-lipped about the actual situation due to the ongoing investigation, but he told a funny story about an underage fan lying about being underage so he could spend more time in a holding cell with one of his favorite content creators.

AMP also released an official statement.