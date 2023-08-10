The 2023 Video Music Award nominations are in and the “Artist of the Year” category is comprised of all women for the first time. The list includes: Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Karol G, Shakira, and Taylor Swift.

Fans were shocked to see that women exclusively dominated in this MTV VMAs category, but female artists have been winning all year.

In 2022, Beyoncé released her seventh studio album Renaissance which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Yet, the legendary artist has yet to release a music video for any of the songs.

Doja Cat recently released “Paint The Town Red,” which sparked a lot of controversy from the music video featuring her in a red hooded dress standing next to the Grim Reaper.

Nicki Minaj also released a couple of fun visuals including “Barbie World” featuring Ice Spice and “Alone” featuring Kim Petras, as well as her famous “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” video.

Karol G has been heating up the summer with a multitude of visuals for “TQG” featuring Shakira, “Mientras Me Curo Del Cora,” “Don’t Be Shy,” “Amargura (En Vivo),” “Watati,” “S91,” and “Tá OK.”

Shakira released visuals for her songs, “Acrostico” and “Copa Vacia,” and Taylor Swift took her power back with her visuals to the song, “I Can See You.”

The 2023 MTV VMAs will take place Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. ET and air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

It will be interesting to see who takes home the win.