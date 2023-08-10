Why Shameik Moore believes he should play the live Miles Morales

Shameik Moore has never shied away from asking for more in his career. The 28-year-old multi-hyphenate, born in Atlanta, has enjoyed a big year after his starring role in the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Moore was in the middle of the Hollywood eye before the SAG-AFTRA strike. He was also campaigning to be the actor selected for a live Miles Morales role.

Moore also dips into the world of music, where he shows off his vocal abilities as a singer.

Before the actors’ strike, Moore spoke to rolling out about it all earlier this summer.

What has this year like been for you, so far?

It feels good to be Shameik Moore in 2023. Spider-Man is doing its thing. Miles Morales, it’s been an honor to play that role. Raekwon from Wu-Tang: An American Saga, [it] has been a blessing to take on that role, as well. I directed a music video I’m dropping this week, so I’m excited to be playing on all different mediums and letting the work speak. I’m just keeping it chill, one foot in front of the other.

Speaking of Spider-Man, you have voiced your desire to play Miles Morales in a live-action movie. Why are you so passionate about getting that role?

Why not? I feel like my work speaks for itself. If I’m blessed with that opportunity, I would really keep the culture at the forefront of my mind.

Where does your confidence come from?

I was born with it. My dad’s probably given me my confidence. My mom helps me understand I need to be relatable. Self-awareness probably comes a little bit more from my mom.

Author’s note: This interview took place before the actor’s SAG-AFTRA strike.