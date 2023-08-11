Desiigner has resurfaced after allegedly masturbating on a plane in April of 2023, although he may be in deeper trouble.

The rapper admitted to breaking the terms of his pretrial release, according to TMZ, which may land him behind bars.

His probation officer shared with the court that Desiigner admitted to using marijuana and then failed to show up for drug testing earlier this summer, according to documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop.

After the incident on the plane, he was ordered to stay away from alleged victims and refrain from using controlled substances and alcohol.

His probation officer is asking the judge to see if his pretrial release is revoked.

As the story continues to unfold, the PO shared that Desiigner was advised to get counseling but failed to do so. Yet, it’s not a secret that back in April, he blamed his actions on a mental health battle.

TMZ also said the documents show that he has not signed his co-payment agreement for drug testing and left out his P.O. Box address to the probation department.

The judge has yet to make a final statement, but the rapper could potentially go to jail due to his actions.