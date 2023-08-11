New music Friday: Noname, DJ Khaled, Rob49, Reason, Lil Yachty, Miguel, Doechii

Consciousness is on the forefront this week
New music Friday: Noname, DJ Khaled, Rob49, Reason, Lil Yachty, Miguel, Doechii
(Photo source: Twitter – @noname)

Consciousness is at the forefront of the new music releases for the week of Aug. 11. Here are some of the top midsummer music releases.

Noname released Sundial, her first album in five years since Room 25. The Chicago native has features from Common, Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane.


Trippie Redd released A Love Letter To You 5, which features Bryson Tiller, Roddy Ricch and Lil Wayne.

REASON released PORCHES, which features Doeechii, SiR, Kalan FRFR and Zacari. The project dropped days after the artist argued with Top Dawg Entertainment co-president Moosa about not being able to drop music more consistently.


Lil Yachty dropped another pair of tracks this week. One with Miguel for “Number 9” and one with 1017 ALYX 9SM for “Warriors.”

YouTube video
YouTube video

EST Gee released “A MOMENT WITH GOTTI,” which features Yo Gotti.

YouTube video

Rob49 released the 4GOD II Deluxe, which features Lil Durk and NoCap.

Ghostface Killah released “Yupp!” which features Remy Ma.

YouTube video

Gucci Mane released “Now It’s Real.”

YouTube video

Doechii released “Booty Drop.”

YouTube video

French Montana released “Good Summer.”

YouTube video

Justjonnie and Mission released “Mosh Pittt.”

YouTube video

Royal Ezenwa released “Omo Ologo.”

YouTube video

Ndotspinalot released “Spinalot.”

YouTube video

Jastin Martin released her debut album, Miss Me Yet?

Speed Walton recently released his album Pearls, which features the single “Pearls.”

YouTube video
