17-year-old basketball star dies after medical emergency

An Alabama high school basketball player died on Aug. 10 after suffering a medical emergency at his school. Caleb White, a senior at Pinson Valley High School, was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

White collapsed at 1:12 p.m. on Aug. 10, and life-saving measures were performed until paramedics arrived.

Pinson Valley High School principal Michael Turner announced White’s death in a note he sent to parents, confirming he had suffered a “medical emergency” at school before being pronounced dead at the hospital.

White’s grandfather, George Varnadoe Jr., posted a message on Facebook regarding his grandson.

“My grandson, Caleb White, collapsed on the basketball court, went into cardiac arrest and all attempts to resuscitate him failed,” Varnadoe wrote. “This was similar to the illness [LeBron] James son experienced as he was working out. Our family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of support but still in disbelief.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Caleb’s family, his classmates and basketball team and extended school family,” AHSAA Executive Director Alvin Briggs said in a release. “He was an outstanding student-athlete and role model.”

White was ranked as the No. 3 player in the same and No. 43 in the country at the point guard position by ESPN.