The Black man accused of using a folding chair as a weapon during a brawl in Alabama is in jail after turning himself in on Aug. 11. He is now the fifth suspect to face charges since the altercation on the Alabama boat dock on Aug. 5.

Reggie Gray, 42, was charged with disorderly conduct and is being held in Montgomery’s Municipal Jail. Gray was seen on video wielding a folding chair and attacking a woman with it, hitting her in the head.

A woman who was charged with third-degree assault during the attack turned herself into police on Aug. 10. Two men who were charged with third-degree assault turned themselves in on Aug. 9, and a third man turned himself in on Aug. 8. All the charges are considered misdemeanor offenses in Alabama.

The fight began on the dock after an argument between a Black co-captain and White boaters, after a private pontoon was reportedly blocking the riverboat from docking and unloading passengers.

Videos of the fight show a group of White men attacking the Black man on the dock. That’s when more people began to join the fight, as Black observers came from all directions to protect the co-captain, which started several brawls on the dock.