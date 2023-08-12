Lizzo dropped from consideration for major halftime performance

Lizzo has been dropped from consideration to perform during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show after facing a number of sexual harassment and fat-shaming allegations from her former dancers.

Earlier this month, three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against the artist saying that she caused a “hostile work environment.”

The dancers accused Lizzo of mentioning a team member’s weight before subjecting her to ridicule, and firing the member after she recorded a meeting to explain a health condition. The lawsuit also accuses Lizzo of calling out individuals who had premarital sex, while sharing sexual fantasies, re-enacting oral sex, and publicly discussing the virginity of one of the dancers.

According to an NFL insider, the backlash of the allegations has caused the league to go in a different direction in considering Lizzo for the halftime show. She was originally one of the front runners.

“Talks of Lizzo being a part of the Halftime festivities, or performing the National Anthem, are dead now that she is surrounded by scandal,” the source said.

Six more dancers have recently alleged work environment toxicity and sexual impropriety working with Lizzo. On Aug. 3, Lizzo released a statement about the allegations, saying that the “stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”