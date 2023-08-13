Chrisean Rock explains why she had her sister jumped (video)

The pregnant musican and reality star and her sister battle publicly once again
Chrisean Rock explains why she had her sister jumped (video)
Chrisean Rock (Image source: Instagram – @chriseanrock)

Famously pugnacious reality star Chrisean Rock and her equally mercurial sister Tesehki are seen quarreling in public again, this time throwing water and insults at each other in Baltimore during the latest episode of “Baddies: East.” 

In the clip posted by The Neighborhood Talk, Tesehki is seen throwing water on the very pregnant Rock outside of the Maryland nightclub.


Later on, Rock explains why she had her own sister jumped during a profanity-laced tirade.


Rock claims that her sister is jealous of her and was giving off the vibe that she was going to ambush her for her material possessions.

She also said her sister was “randomly saying s— to distract” her.

“N—- I’m a whole lick, what the f—,” she continues, “we peeped your whole energy far away.” “You tried to backdoor me, n—-,” Chrisean adds, “and I just beat you to it.”

Rock and her sister also fought on the other Zeus reality show, “Crazy in Love,” that stars Rock and Blueface which painstakingly details their explosive and toxic relationship.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles