Chrisean Rock explains why she had her sister jumped (video)

Famously pugnacious reality star Chrisean Rock and her equally mercurial sister Tesehki are seen quarreling in public again, this time throwing water and insults at each other in Baltimore during the latest episode of “Baddies: East.”

In the clip posted by The Neighborhood Talk, Tesehki is seen throwing water on the very pregnant Rock outside of the Maryland nightclub.

Later on, Rock explains why she had her own sister jumped during a profanity-laced tirade.

Chrisean Rock’s sister gets jumped after she throws water on pregnant starhttps://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/d3tWE8GIjl — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 12, 2023

Rock claims that her sister is jealous of her and was giving off the vibe that she was going to ambush her for her material possessions.

She also said her sister was “randomly saying s— to distract” her.

“N—- I’m a whole lick, what the f—,” she continues, “we peeped your whole energy far away.” “You tried to backdoor me, n—-,” Chrisean adds, “and I just beat you to it.”

Rock and her sister also fought on the other Zeus reality show, “Crazy in Love,” that stars Rock and Blueface which painstakingly details their explosive and toxic relationship.