Clarence Avant, the ‘Godfather of Black music,’ dies at 92

Clarence Avant, who was affectionately known as the “Black Godfather” of music but was also an immensely influential dealmaker in entertainment, sports and politics, died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 92.

The depth and breadth of Avant’s career accomplishments are astounding. Born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, Avant rose meteorically from his role as a nightclub and music manager to founding two record companies, brokering the sale of iconic Stax Records, was on the board of Motown and PolyGram record labels, founded the first fully black-owned radio stations, was the promoter for Michael Jackson’s first solo tour for the album Bad in 1988, and served as an advisor to Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

The family confirmed Avant’s passing in a statement obtained by Avant’s surviving family members obtained by Variety magazine.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Avant-Sarandos family announce the passing of Clarence Alexander Avant,” the statement reads.

“Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as ‘the Black Godfather’ in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports. Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss. Clarence passed away gently at home in Los Angeles on Sunday, August 13, 2023.”

Avant has been bestowed the highest individual awards in music. Legendary singer Lionel Richie helped to induct Avant into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. He was honored with the Industry Icon Award at the Grammys, and he has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Avant’s extraordinary life and career, however, took a tragic turn in 2021 when his wife Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed during a burglary attempt at the couple’s Los Angeles mansion in December 2021. The assailant was arrested and charged with the crime soon thereafter.

When assessing his own career journey, even Avant marvels at the things he was able to accomplish in his life.

“My whole career has been like this,” Avant once told Variety. “People ask me, ‘how did you do all this?’ How the f— do I know? I just do things. I just like to take shots.”