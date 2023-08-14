James Harden calls Philadelphia 76ers president a ‘liar’ amid trade request

James Harden is ready to get out of Philadelphia.

In a video released on Aug. 14 during his trip to China, Harden aired his grievances with 76ers president Daryl Morey.

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said in the video NBA insider Shams Charania posted on X. “Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

James Harden: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” pic.twitter.com/AmHJ0WwbF2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 14, 2023

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Harden is upset with Morey for his lack of a long-term maximum-level contract offer. The 76ers attempted to trade Harden earlier in the offseason but were unable to receive a package that equaled their asking price.

Harden wanted to be traded to the Los Angeles Clippers, but the two teams couldn’t come to an agreement. Last season, he led the league by averaging 10.7 assists per game.

For now, the 76ers plan to keep Harden on the roster and have him start the season on the team. Harden, who will be 34 on Aug. 26, becomes a free agent after the season.

Philadelphia’s season ended in the second round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics in seven games. The group is led by NBA MVP Joel Embiid.