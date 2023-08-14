Legendary hip-hop executive Shanti Das clarifies André 3000 saluting her video

Shanti Das is hip-hop.

The longtime music executive worked with the Atlanta-based duo OutKast on the 1994 debut single “Player’s Ball.” Recently, Das shared a video of André 3000 giving Das her flowers for her service to the industry.

“Shanti Das, congratulations on 25 years of service to music, to people, to people’s personal dreams because we would not even be here if it weren’t for the support,” 3000 said in the video. “Everybody needs it. Service is really important, probably the most important of them all. Shanti Das, you have shown and proven for so long to support everyone, so right now, we’re supporting you and saying ‘thank you.’ We would not be here [without you]. Even beyond music at this point, I see you. I see you supporting people’s personal health issues, and that is so important. It’s still service. Yeah. Thank you.”

Andrè 3000 gives Shanti Das her flowers. Posted by According 2 Hip-Hop on Saturday, August 12, 2023

As the video went viral on social media, Das recently clarified to rolling out more context behind the video.

You got André 3000 to come out of the woods to salute you.

That video is six years old!

That video is six years old?

I said I was “throwing it back to years ago,” and people didn’t realize it. People thought it was new.

Because other outlets were resharing it.

I know. It’s OK. I mean, André did that for me a few years back when I celebrated my 25 years in the industry. I have been posting on my social media, all these great throwbacks so I posted that video, and now it’s like a viral moment because people think it’s new, but I love André 3000. He’s so incredibly talented. I love that boy and just was grateful to have been able to work with him from day one when I worked on the “Player’s Ball” record.

Dre is still this creative being, and he’s doing a lot these days. He’s been in Japan, but I still keep in touch with him. That was a moment where he supported me, and it’s so funny how everyone thinks it’s a new video, but it’s still relevant and I’m still grateful.

Someone spotted Andre 3000 walking and playing his Mayan Double Flute in Tokyo, Japan. pic.twitter.com/gP38xCqm5D — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) May 25, 2023

What have you seen in the past 50 years of hip-hop, and what do you want to see in the next 50 years?

The past 50 years have been incredible. Hip-hop started from a place of culture and community, talking about some of the things and struggles we go through as a community, but more importantly, how we rise and uplift ourselves.

Whether it was Public Enemy or Queen Latifah telling you ladies first and respect women, it was such a teachable moment for us.

I just want to make sure that that comes back around full circle, so we’re seeing more of that as we continue for the next 50 years.

Hip-hop is the gift that keeps on giving, and so many people, whether it’s corporate America, athletes, and so many others, they look up to folks in the hip-hop community. There are a lot of synergies there. I feel like hip-hop is responsible for a lot of Black entrepreneurs, Black millionaires and how we have such a profound impact on the culture globally. It’s the gift that keeps on giving. So, happy 50th.