Larry and Laurent Bourgeois, also known as Les Twins, are French dancers, choreographers, producers, designers, models, and creative directors who are famously known as Beyoncé‘s backup dancers.

On Aug. 13, Les Twins were guests for a live recording of the “Silence the Shame” podcast, founded by Shanti Das.

The entertainers later opened up to rolling out about their experience working with Beyoncé, mental health, and why the youth should be involved in the arts.

How does it feel to be on tour with Beyoncé?

Larry: This is our same answer worldwide — how does it feel for Beyoncé to perform with Les Twins?

Laurent: I love this answer, but it’s also Atlanta.

Larry: Atlanta is crazy huge.

Laurent: We did so far, 40 shows, and the best show was yesterday. Atlanta was the best crowd we ever had.

Did Atlanta win the “on mute” challenge?

Larry: Nope, not for me. If you see the video, some people were still screaming but when you have the earpiece [in your ear], you don’t hear [the crowd] so yes, they probably won.

Laurent: I’m sorry to say that I’m probably too French, but I thought I made a finger at the crowd yesterday.

Larry: They were screaming right in the middle.

Laurent: This is [my take on] the show. This is just me talking about me, I’m not pointing out [any] names. I was pulling my middle fingers out there because I was so mad about the fact that nobody messed up [the challenge]. Everybody did so [well], and I was like “Ahh.”

What does mental health mean to you all and why should the youth focus on theirs?

Laurent: … I promise you that everything you go through was for a reason. It’s just so beautiful when you have certain artists that can come in front of future artists, athletes, or whoever they want to be in life and not just give them the ID of who they want to become, but make them understand that we didn’t have [it] all but we still made it through, so why me and not you? … I think our work and our lives help a lot of people to be like, “Wow, they made it, why not me?”