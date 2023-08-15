Beyoncé donates $100K to Atlanta small businesses

Beyoncé shut the city of Atlanta down on the weekend of Aug. 11. The “Alies Superstar” artist performed three shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for her Renaissance World Tour. And as has become her custom, on the day prior to her first performance the singer gave $120,000 to small businesses in Atlanta.

The donations were provided by the BeyGOOD Foundation, which has selected five other cities to give back to.

“To celebrate people, communities and small businesses impacted by economic inequities worldwide, Mrs. Carter has committed $1 million,” the BeyGOOD Foundation website reads, announcing the initiative.

The support for small businesses includes the foundation’s impact luncheon. In addition to Atlanta, other cities selected for similar foundation donations include: London, Chicago, New York City, Charlotte and Beyoncé’s hometown, Houston. One hundred entrepreneurs in each city were selected to participate in the Black Parade Route Small Business Impact Luncheons. A thousand small businesses received business sustainability support services and hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants per city were provided for small business relief, according to the foundation’s website.

Atlanta’s private luncheon featured a fireside chat with Tyler Perry. Perry also coordinated a private tour of his Tyler Perry Studios in East Point, Georgia during the weekend for members of the Renaissance World Tour crew.

“Wherever there is good … I want to be a part of it,” Perry posted on social media. “BeyGOOD is doing some incredible things! If you haven’t in a while, let’s all try to find our way back to giving!!”