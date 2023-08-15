As allegations continue to be made against Lizzo after facing a number of sexual harassment and fat-shaming allegations from her former dancers, she received a message from one of the biggest artists in the world.

Beyoncé, who is currently on her Renaissance tour, gave Lizzo a shout-out during her stop in Atlanta on Aug. 14.

In the “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” Beyoncé highlights some of the Black female artists that have been influential in the music industry over time. Lizzo is one of the names that was mentioned, and during the performance, Beyoncé shouted “Lizzo. I love you, Lizzo.”

Beyoncé initially left Lizzo’s name out of the song when the allegations first came out, so many people took it as a diss.

Earlier this month, three of Lizzo’s former dancers filed a lawsuit against the artist saying that she caused a “hostile work environment.”

The dancers accused Lizzo of mentioning a team member’s weight before subjecting her to ridicule, and firing the member after she recorded a meeting to explain a health condition. The lawsuit also accuses Lizzo of calling out individuals who had premarital sex, while sharing sexual fantasies, reenacting oral sex, and publicly discussing the virginity of one of the dancers.

Six more dancers have recently alleged work environment toxicity and sexual impropriety while working with Lizzo.