Blueface and Chrisean are seeking God, but there’s a reason he’s not answering

The 2 have added someone else into their arguments
Blueface and Chrisean are seeking God, but there’s a reason he’s not answering
Blueface (Image source: Instagram – @bluefacebleedem)

Blueface and Chrisean Rock are still continuing their heated altercations on their reality show “Crazy in Love,” every week.

In their latest argument, the spirit of God was brought into the conversation, which sounds like growth until you understand the context.


On the latest episode of “Crazy in Love,” Blueface is trying to humble Rock, saying that she wouldn’t be in the position that she’s in if it wasn’t for him.

“You could not eat by yourself [before me],” Blueface said to Rock. “Now you can.”


Rock responded angrily, “You trying to take God’s credit. It could have been the next motherf—–.”

“B—-, you trying to give God my credit and I’m not going for it,” Blueface said. “I’m taking God’s credit? No, God sent me for you.”

It’s a wild statement to say after seeing what the two have been through over the past year, from physical fights, calling each other out of their names, infidelity, and getting their families involved as well.

“You trying to say I didn’t have no divine to my life,” Rock said. Blueface replied saying she didn’t and that all she had was a “backpack and a pair of f—ing cleats,” referring to her early years when she was an athlete.

God was not used in the right form during this argument, but hopefully, they get close to finding him so their relationship can come to peace.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles