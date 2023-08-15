Keke Palmer and Usher tease new video ‘Boyfriend’

Keke Palmer and Usher are definitely milking their famous slow dance in Las Vegas as the two are teasing their explosive new video “Boyfriend.”

About a month after the viral video of Palmer and Usher’s smoldering sequence during his Vegas residency, the two are going to unveil their video collaboration.

Usher displayed the teaser for his 11 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. In the teaser, he suggestively belted the following notes in the first line: “Somebody said your boyfriend is looking for me.”

Not long thereafter, the 29-year-old Nope and Akeelah the Bee actress posted the video on her platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The trailer features Palmer sitting seductively in front of a vanity and imbibing on champagne before sashaying down a hotel corridor with her female friends.