Keke Palmer and Usher tease new video ‘Boyfriend’

Keke Palmer and Usher are definitely milking their famous slow dance in Las Vegas as the two are teasing their explosive new video “Boyfriend.”
About a month after the viral video of Palmer and Usher’s smoldering sequence during his Vegas residency, the two are going to unveil their video collaboration.
Usher displayed the teaser for his 11 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. In the teaser, he suggestively belted the following notes in the first line: “Somebody said your boyfriend is looking for me.”
Not long thereafter, the 29-year-old Nope and Akeelah the Bee actress posted the video on her platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
The trailer features Palmer sitting seductively in front of a vanity and imbibing on champagne before sashaying down a hotel corridor with her female friends.
The video clip can also be viewed on YouTube where the credits state the short film was shot, appropriately enough, in Vegas.
The two musicians are obviously capitalizing on the traction they derived from the video that went viral internationally in July 2023, showing Palmer and Usher breathing each other’s air as he serenaded her with his classic song, “There Goes My Baby.”
Palmer’s titillating outfit, punctuated by a sheer dress that showed off her bare butt cheeks, incensed her former boyfriend Darius Jackson. He then shamed Palmer on Twitter for her wardrobe choice, thus igniting an impassioned nationwide debate about appropriate dress and decorum in the public sphere.
Fans hope Usher and Palmer were able to bottle up some of that energy for the video “Boyfriend,” which is set to release on Wednesday, Aug. 16.