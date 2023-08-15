Keke Palmer and Usher tease new video ‘Boyfriend’

Palmer and Usher are parlaying the vast cultural traction they accrued from the viral video they shot together during his Vegas residency
Keke Palmer and Usher tease new video 'Boyfriend'
Keke Palmer (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Keke Palmer and Usher are definitely milking their famous slow dance in Las Vegas as the two are teasing their explosive new video “Boyfriend.”

About a month after the viral video of Palmer and Usher’s smoldering sequence during his Vegas residency, the two are going to unveil their video collaboration.


Usher displayed the teaser for his 11 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. In the teaser, he suggestively belted the following notes in the first line: “Somebody said your boyfriend is looking for me.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Usher (@usher)


Not long thereafter, the 29-year-old Nope and Akeelah the Bee actress posted the video on her platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The trailer features Palmer sitting seductively in front of a vanity and imbibing on champagne before sashaying down a hotel corridor with her female friends.

The video clip can also be viewed on YouTube where the credits state the short film was shot, appropriately enough, in Vegas.

The two musicians are obviously capitalizing on the traction they derived from the video that went viral internationally in July 2023, showing Palmer and Usher breathing each other’s air as he serenaded her with his classic song, “There Goes My Baby.”

Palmer’s titillating outfit, punctuated by a sheer dress that showed off her bare butt cheeks, incensed her former boyfriend Darius Jackson. He then shamed Palmer on Twitter for her wardrobe choice, thus igniting an impassioned nationwide debate about appropriate dress and decorum in the public sphere.

Fans hope Usher and Palmer were able to bottle up some of that energy for the video “Boyfriend,” which is set to release on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles