Kellie Bowman identifies the best green foods for health benefits

Kellie Bowman is the daughter of the late Alfredo Bowman, also known as Dr. Sebi. She focuses on continuing her father’s legacy through health- and wellness-based educational initiatives.

Bowman’s second annual Honduran Experience was held in Atlanta on Aug. 6, which shared the medicinal benefits of plant-based products.

Aside from your father’s legacy, what does health and wellness mean to you personally?

It doesn’t always have to be because you have a parent that gets you into wellness, but it does help. That was first and foremost in my life, but what got me to understand why this was important was seeing a lot of people who were suffering from different diseases that my father was helping. When they felt better when I was younger, [that] brought a smile to their faces. Some of them were so excited that [it was a] gateway to tears. I mean, that makes a person feel good. And it was so much love that was supported back and forth between my father and the people he helped in the community. That’s what led me to want to keep doing this.

As you get older, especially as a woman, things change. From the time you are a child, to your pubescent years, to your young lady years, up to now, I’m a full-grown woman and things change. Knowing how to handle my health was the best thing I could have ever learned from this parent. I have a mom too but from my dad. It’s been an honor to know about it, so it’s helped me along the way.

How do your products promote detoxing and overall health?

We call it the grocery list, and we find that these particular vegetables, fruits, and grains have a high level of nutritional value. We’ve done the work for you and you can find these [things] all over the world. What’s important about detoxing, [is] when you look at that list, it’s full of vegetables and fruits. The reason we have to have to detox is because we have overloaded ourselves with an amount of food that is not good for our body. I don’t even know why we call it food. That’s the problem that we have today is that we’re calling things that harm the body food. I believe in definition, it’s called poison.

What we needed to do was have a list of whole foods that feed you at the cellular level and have you reimagine your plate, reimagine your kitchen, and we don’t think about how it ties into how we think. What’s important for me, are my celebrities of the garden. I love okra and I love everything green. My kids love things that are green because that’s all I feed them. It’s my favorite color. I love avocado, that’s green, and green bell peppers. These are things you can fix on a daily. I also like Burro bananas and smoothies. These are things that are on the list that I grew up with.