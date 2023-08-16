WASHINGTON, DC, Monday, July 31, 2023: The National Business League (NBL) is excited to announce that applications are now open for the highly successful National Black Supplier Development Program (NBSDP) for the 2023/24 cohort. Presented by Stellantis and in partnership with Comerica Bank, Cummins, DTE Energy, Ford, GM, Lear, Magna, and Toyota, the NBSDP was launched in 2021 to address the economic challenges faced by Black-owned businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and to promote racial equity and inclusion following the tragic murder of George Floyd, which ignited the global Black Lives Matter movement.

The NBSDP aims to empower Black suppliers and support their growth in the marketplace. The pandemic resulted in nearly 40% of the nation’s 3.2 million Black-owned businesses facing closure, prompting the NBL to collaborate with Stellantis as the founding sponsor for three years, receiving its initial support from MPS Group, a prominent Black-owned BE 100 company. The program has already generated millions in contracts for Black businesses,

Dr. Forrest Carter, NBSDP National Director, expressed his vision for the program’s impact on Black businesses, stating, “Our goal is to support the development of more than 3.2 million Black businesses nationwide, providing them with opportunities within the federal government, as well as the public and private sectors.”

At present, about 95% of Black-owned businesses are solopreneurs or micro-businesses with only one employee, often operating from home. Unfortunately, fewer than 3% of these businesses are minority or agency certified, hindering their ability to leverage contracting and procurement opportunities with Fortune 500 companies and the federal government.

The NBL’s NBSDP has already conducted two successful cohorts: a collective pilot with 13 participants during 2021/22 and its first full cohort during 2022/23, consisting of 15 Black suppliers. The program continues to attract interest and support from several Fortune 500 companies, including Comerica Bank, Cummins, DTE Energy, Ford, GM, Lear, Magna, and Toyota, which have joined and expanded the initiative.

Black businesses seeking to capitalize on this exceptional opportunity for growth, development, and increased market access can now apply for the 3rd cohort of the National Black Supplier Development Program. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the official NBL website for more information and to submit their applications.

About National Business League (NBL): The NBL, founded in 1900 by Booker T. Washington, is the nation’s oldest and largest trade association for Black businesses. Established 36 years ago, the National Black Supplier Program is a leading organization committed to empowering Black businesses and promoting economic growth and inclusion within the Black community. Through its National Black Supplier Development Program, created in 2021, the NBL aims to foster sustainable partnerships between Black suppliers and major corporations, fostering economic success and prosperity for all.