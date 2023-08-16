Being vegan has its benefits.

Chloe Bailey recently told a story on Instagram about accidentally eating red meat after ordering a Beyond burger. Bailey was left devastated and freaked out after learning that the restaurant gave her the wrong order.

“I touched the patty and smelled it and was like, ‘Of course, it’s Beyond, yeah.’ So I finish getting dressed, I take a bite, and the juice dripping from the burger is not like a Beyond burger,” Bailey said. “I just knew it was not a fake burger. The one bite I took, and I just knew. Immediately I said, ‘This doesn’t feel right.’ ”

That’s when she called the front desk to confirm if she received the correct burger, which she did not.

“He said, ‘No, they’re brand burgers.’ I said, ‘Brand burgers? I said Beyond burgers.’ I don’t even know what a brand burger is,” Bailey said. “I gobbled down a whole can of Sprite. Halle’s laughing at me because I’m crying. This is right before the [Beyoncé] concert yesterday. I’m crying, Halle’s just laughing so hard at me because I’m freaking out.”

Luckily for Bailey, she won’t have to worry about paying for another vegan burger, specifically from Slutty Vegan.

According to TheShadeRoom, the Pinky Cole-led restaurant offered Bailey a lifetime supply of their burgers after the hotel gave her red meat.

In 2017, the Bailey sisters shared that they decided to go vegan with their mother.

“One day, she was like, ‘I’m gonna try to be vegetarian for a week. You can join me if you’d like.’ We started the week with her and just never went back,” Halle said in an interview with Complex.