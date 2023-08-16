The latest chapter of the Drake and Kanye West beef unfolded on Aug. 15. when Drake walked past Kim Kardashian without acknowledging her.

In the video, Kardashian was spotted smiling as Drake ran up the stairs. Now fans are making assumptions regarding their past relationship.

This video of Kim K at Drake’s concert is going viral 👀 pic.twitter.com/cTeJwbewRb — RapTV (@Rap) August 15, 2023

Drake’s feature on Travis Scott’s 2018 “SICKO MODE” caused Kanye to question if Drake and his former wife, Kim K, had sexual relations due to the subliminal lyrics.

“I crept down the block. Made a right. Cut the lights. Paid the price,” Drake said.

Both rappers lived in the same Calabasas neighborhood at the time, which caused Kanye West to tweet his speculation.

J. Prince later held a meeting with the two rappers at Drake’s house, and they set up a joint concert in Los Angeles to free Larry Hoover.

Drake cried at the concert but later rapped about how he only did the joint show for J. Prince and “the mob ties.”

To add to the ongoing beef, on Drake’s single “Search and Rescue,” he uses audio from Kim K discussing her divorce from Kanye on the family’s reality show.

Nothing has been confirmed by either party, but it’s safe to say there’s some underlying tension.