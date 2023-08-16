Drake ignores Kim Kardashian in latest chapter of Kanye West beef

The two stars have gone back and forth for over 5 years
Drake ignores Kim Kardashian in latest chapter of Kanye West beef
Drake (Photo credit: Bang Media)

The latest chapter of the Drake and Kanye West beef unfolded on Aug. 15. when Drake walked past Kim Kardashian without acknowledging her.

In the video, Kardashian was spotted smiling as Drake ran up the stairs. Now fans are making assumptions regarding their past relationship.


Drake’s feature on Travis Scott’s 2018 “SICKO MODE” caused Kanye to question if Drake and his former wife, Kim K, had sexual relations due to the subliminal lyrics.
“I crept down the block. Made a right. Cut the lights. Paid the price,” Drake said.
Both rappers lived in the same Calabasas neighborhood at the time, which caused Kanye West to tweet his speculation.

J. Prince later held a meeting with the two rappers at Drake’s house, and they set up a joint concert in Los Angeles to free Larry Hoover.


Drake cried at the concert but later rapped about how he only did the joint show for J. Prince and “the mob ties.”

To add to the ongoing beef, on Drake’s single “Search and Rescue,” he uses audio from Kim K discussing her divorce from Kanye on the family’s reality show.
Nothing has been confirmed by either party, but it’s safe to say there’s some underlying tension.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join our Newsletter

Sign up for Rolling Out news straight to your inbox.

Read more about:

Also read

Watch this video

What's new

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
ENTERTAINMENT
CULTURE
NEWS
BUSINESS
HEALTH
VIDEOS
MORE
Receive the latest news

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter

Get notified about new articles