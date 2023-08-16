Beyoncé’s mom Tina Knowles has branded rumors suggesting the superstar has her own personal toilet seat on her tour rider as “so ridiculous”.

A backstage snap of a black box labelled “Beyoncé … toilet seats” sparked speculation the “Cuff It” hitmaker has to have her own seat when she goes to the loo, but the superstar’s mom has laughed off the gossip and insisted it was just a nickname for an essential piece of stage equipment.

Speaking to “TMZ,” Tina said of the gossip: “That’s so ridiculous. “That’s too much.”

She then claimed: “Those are stands that you put fans on. They’re called ‘toilet seats.’”

A source had told The Sun US: “Beyoncé is such an elite performer she can literally request anything. Her team makes great effort to ensure she has her own comforts and a personal toilet seat happens to be one. Her tour roadies have seen everything so it’s not a great deal for them, but it does raise a smile from people who happen to catch a glimpse of the branded container.”

Earlier this month, the generous star covered the $100,000 cost of keeping local trains running after weather delayed her concert by two hours.

The “Formation” singer took her Renaissance World Tour to FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland, on Aug. 6, but fans who arrived early for the show were greeted with a shelter-in-place warning at around 6.30 p.m., meaning the 41-year-old megastar was unable to take to the stage until the storm cleared.

An announcement shared on the venue’s official Twitter account read: “Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter-in-place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice. Thank you for your patience.”

But at around 8.25 p.m., the 50,000 concertgoers were given the all clear and told to return to their seats. Later it was announced Metro service hours would be extended to help those who had used public transport to get to the delayed show get home safely.

According to “ABC7,” Beyonce and the tour paid the $100,000 cost of running more trains, keeping all 98 stations open for fans to exit, as well as other operational expenses. However, users were only able to enter the network at Morgan Boulevard, the closest station to the venue, with all others exit only.