Chance the Rapper shares thoughts on 50 years of hip-hop

Chance the Rapper visited the Apple Store in Chicago on Aug. 16, 2023, to celebrate hip-hop’s 50th anniversary along with the 10th anniversary of his album, Acid Rap. Ebro Darden of “Hip-Hop DNA” moderated the conversation, which focused Chance’s accomplishments and the impact that the culture has had on his career. A large video montage played in the background showcasing highlights of Chance’s career. The conversation was robust and presented some moments of introspection from Chance when asked about what hip-hop means to him.

“When I think about hip-hop, I get so excited and I feel so strong because hip-hop music is Black music and it is a tool for liberation and a space to stand on, [and] push forward Black mobility. When I talk about Blackness, it’s not in an exclusive way, it’s in an inclusive way because of intersectionality. It’s our vehicle. It’s our means to speak to the entire world at once.” said Chance.

A Q-and-A kicked off immediately after Chance’s conversation with Darden where the rhymer stated he is the best to ever rap and is currently working to place himself in a position where he can fully prove his declaration. Outside of the Apple Store, Chance had samples of his Ben & Jerry’s ice cream called Mint Chocolate Chance available for his his fans to sample.

These conversations will continue throughout August and September as part of the Today at Apple initiative. The initiative is inspired by Apple Music’s “Hip-Hop DNA” will include events featuring DJs, rappers and producers from the culture. Just Blaze, Rapsody, LaRussell and Lola Brooke are a few of the artists who will be featured. The events will be held in Apple Stores across the country.

Take a look at a few pictures from the Chicago event below.